Vernon store has kits that let people grow their own praying mantis, butterfly or ladybug

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Teach and Learn has insect kits that let people grow their own bugs.

Vernon Teach and Learn is going buggy.

But that's a good thing.

The downtown store has butterfly and lady bug kits that let people watch the insects grow from a tiny larvae to a full-fledged bug.

Store owner Lynella Henke said the kits are educational for young and old as people can watch a butterfly go from a caterpillar to a chrysalis to a butterfly in just 21 days.

The kits are popular in area schools and seniors' homes, where they are often set up in a common area so people can watch the insect's evolution to adulthood.

“It's a great educational opportunity,” Henke said.

When the insects reach maturity, they are released into nature where they play a beneficial role in gardens and flower beds.

Lady bugs, which also take about three weeks to mature, are carnivores and will feast on aphids, which are damaging to crops.

The butterflies act as pollinators.

Teach and Learn sells the larvae and habitats needed to raise your own brood of insects.

Henke said caring for the insects is “super easy” and require little in the way of maintenance.