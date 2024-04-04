Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offering tips on how to protect your car and your belongings

Photo: RCMP

Last year, there were more than 500 thefts from vehicles reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

That is in addition to the 315 reported thefts of vehicles.

However, Const. Chris Terleski said overall, auto crime numbers were down from the previous year, “but they continue to be one of our highest-reported property crimes.”

The Bait Car program, #9PMRoutine and Lock-Out Auto Crime are proactive initiatives police use to combat auto crime but reducing the instances of auto crime has to be joint effort and vehicle owners are encouraged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their property.

“Having your property stolen or dealing with stolen vehicle can be incredibly frustrating,” said Terleski.

“The number 1 thing owners can do to help is remove the opportunity. Thieves are looking for an easy target. If they see something of value, there’s a chance they’ll break in to get it. If your door is unlocked, there’s a good chance they’ll go in and rummage around to see what they can find. A locked, empty vehicle isn’t attractive and they’re going to pass and find something easier or more enticing.”

To help reduce your chances of being victimized, make these security steps a daily habit:

Lock your vehicle;

Remove or hide all valuables or belongings including garage door openers;

Take your keys with you, including your spare;

Park in a well lit area;

Consider installing an immobilizer, especially in older vehicles.

“Additionally, we also encourage the community to report any suspicious activity promptly and directly to police,” adds Terleski. “Working together we can effectively reduce auto crime and enhance community safety.”