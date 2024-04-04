Drought conditions likely factor in North Westside power outages

Photo: Ross Kotscherofski One of the trees that fell across power lines in the Westside Road area early Wednesday morning.

More power outages could hit parts of the Central Okanagan tonight, with strong winds in the forecast.

Early Wednesday morning, more than 1,700 customers were impacted by widespread outages caused by trees taking out power lines during a wind storm. Westside Road was closed for most of the day.

BC Hydro says customers on both side of Okanagan Lake lost power due to multiple trees coming down across its lines in the early morning hours of April 3, 2024.

“The worst of damage was around Ewings Landing near Fintry. Customers lost power at approximately 2 a.m. and the final restoration was completed around 4:30 p.m.,” said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro public affairs coordinator, Southern Interior.

He says both lines and trees were down across the road. BC Hydro had six crews working to clear debris and make repairs.

While last summer’s wildfire may not have been a factor in these outages, dry conditions likely were.

“One of the many environmental issues that we face during these drought conditions is that trees can uproot easier given how dry the soil is, which does lead to a possibility of more trees coming down in these high-wind events,” notes Cooper. “While these issues may not link directly back to last year’s wildfires, certainly the drought-like conditions do factor into it.”

The Okanagan is currently in Drought Level 2, but has seen sustained drought conditions over the past few years.

The current Environment Canada forecast calls for wind gusts near 50 km/h in the Kelowna area Thursday night with slightly calmer winds in the Vernon area.

BC Hydro is reminding that public that if you see a downed power line, stay back 10 metres or 33 feet and call 911.