GoFundMe campaign launched to get Enderby Arena and curling rink up and running

Photo: GoFundMe

Enderby may not have won the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest, but there is a new plan to get the arena up and running.

The North Okanagan community made it to the final four of the annual contest, losing out to a town in Ontario for the grand prize of $250,000.

Enderby officials were going to use the prize money to repair mechanical issues at the arena and the curling rink that have both been closed since January.

Angie Clowry, who was a driving force behind Lumby winning Hockeyville in 2016, threw her expertise and energy behind the Enderby bid.

As a runner up, Enderby did receive a $25,000 cash prize, and Clowry is hoping to add to that total through a GoFundMe campaign.

“All funds raised will go to the City of Enderby for the purposes of repairing the Enderby Arena and curling rink refrigeration system and obtaining a grant to complete other needed improvements to keep the facility operational,” Clowry said on the GoFundMe page.

Clowry said Enderby has been saving to replace major components at the arena including the roof, floor and brine lines, all of which are aging and failing.

“The replacement of these components is estimated to exceed $2,000,000,” she said.

“Due to the sudden failure of the refrigeration system, Enderby will use its long-term savings to complete the urgent repairs immediately.”

Clowry said if a donor wishes to make a large donation they can email the City of Enderby to arrange for an e-transfer.

The city can provide an official donation receipt for income tax purposes through etransfer with a minimum $50 donation.

Clowry said when Lumby won, they received $100,000. Through local grants and fundraising, an additional $100,000 was raised.

“Those funds were then used to apply for federal grants,” she said. “That is how Lumby's Pat Duke Arena has $3 million in upgrades which includes all new change rooms and a female change room.”

Clowry says if each of the 5100 folks in the Vote Enderby for Kraft Hockeyville facebook group donated $50 the city would have $255,000 to put towards arena upgrades.

“We all know the value sports and team interactions have on our mental and physical health, it's a no brainer for me to continue the rally and ask for everyone's help,” she said.

“Rinks make memories for all who skate, watch and score keep."