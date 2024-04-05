Bears are starting to wake up, Vernon and Coldstream residents can take steps to be bear safe

Les Brandt had an unexpected visitor to his Coldstream home earlier this week.

Security cameras caught a large black bear wandering through his yard next to his house.

“Just a reminder do not put your garbage out the night before, a neighbour did and he got into it,” Brandt said in a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum where he uploaded the video.

Vernon-area wildlife expert Pete Wise said bears are just starting to wake up and are looking for food.

“They are just coming out now and they will be moving about,” Wise said. “They are primarily a vegetarian. They are a omnivore, but at this time of year they are eating grass and whatever they can find.”

A bear's diet consists of 80 per cent vegitation.

Wise advises people to not leave any attractants on the yard.

He recommends keeping garbage and compostables secured in a garage and put out the morning of pick up.

Bears are attracted to garbage and once they become habituated to eating garbage they can not be rehabilitated.

“Also, don't leave dog food outside, that will attract them,” said Wise, adding bird feeders will also attract bears.

Like the rest of BC, there are numerous bears in the Okanagan and one of their favourite meals is deer.

“They are very hard on ungulate species,” Wise said. “Everyone talks about coyotes and wolves, but bears are the No. 1 killer when it comes to ungulate species. That has been well documented.”

Wise also advises to give bears plenty of room.

According to WildsafeBC, black bears are the most common and widely distributed of the bears found in Canada. British Columbia has some of the highest populations of black bears in the world with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 150,000 animals.

While called a black bear, these animals come in a variety of colours – everything from the white Kermode bear through to black and most shades of brown in between. They are renowned for their acute sense of smell that allows them to locate food at great distances.

Surprising a bear or encountering a food-conditioned bear should be avoided.

Here are some tips to reduce the chances of this happening: