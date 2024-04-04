SheShed Vernon volunteered their time to build 40 bird houses for local Girl Guides

Photo: Facebook

The latest project by SheShed Vernon was for the birds – literally.

Dozens of birds will have a place to call home thanks to SheShed Vernon after the group built and distributed 40 birdhouses to local Girl Guides.

“The birdhouses were all made by beginner woodworkers who wanted to learn about woodworking and how to operate related saws and tools,” said a post on the SheShed Facebook page.

The Mens Shed Vernon, which has been operating in the North Okanagan for several years, rents their workshop to SheShed, who have been taking full advantage of the allocated time.

“Since we registered as a society in November 2023, we have grown from eight members to an astounding 180 interested contacts and more inquiries every day,” the post said.

“We start each 10-week session with a safety instruction and quiz in a few video introductions to the use of the saws before we enter the shop facility. We are not instructors or teachers, but we allocate experienced members to mentor the new participants well encouraging, independent, project, selection, and assembly.”

More work shops are planned in the fall “but as a new group we are still sorting out how best to accommodate all interested participants.”

The SheShed can be reached via email at [email protected].