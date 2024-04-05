Vernon's sani-dump set to open by mid-April

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernonites will soon have a place to dump their RV waste for the summer camping season.

The city’s new RV sani-dump station will open on April 15. The station, 6401 Tronson Rd. near the airport, includes four waste-dumping and water-filling stations.

Vernon says the site has enough stacking distance to allow about 14 RV’s at a time.

To maintain the flow of traffic, there’s one-way access where motorists enter at the east side and exit at the west side.

To reduce the user-cost associated with the site, a garbage service is not provided and users are reminded to pack their garbage out with them when done. The site will require a $4 dumping fee payment which can be made in cash at the deposit box or by using pay-by-phone location #4736.

The RV sani-dump site will be open from dawn until dusk, seven days a week, for the summer season.

The site is expected to open on April 15, but may be delayed if the region experiences extended sub-zero overnight temperatures.