Vernon Wellness Fair features 76 booths for all your health needs

The Vernon Wellness Fair is coming.

The event features 76 booths, with free admission and will be held at the Vernon Rec Centre April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is the 18th year of this literally life changing event,” said event spokesperson, Chris Madsen, in an email.

“The Vernon Wellness Fair is a group of people with the desire to help people live vibrant healthy lives and reduce suffering.”

The fair will feature many healing modalities, products, services, and alternative ways of restoring and maintaining health.

“The vision of the wellness fair is to have a weekend where the community can come and explore options that bring greater fullness to life. Each of the 76 vendors has unique offerings that are of benefit. We keep it free admission to encourage as many in the community to come as possible,” Marsden said.

“It is really important to do all we can to maintain our health. Particularly at this time with our medical system being pressed to the fullest with minimal walk-in clinics and such maintaining health is a smart idea. There are many facets and things we can do to restore and maintain a quality lifestyle. The fair is focused on blessing the community with greater access and options to living the best lives we can.

For more information on the fair, click here.