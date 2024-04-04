Vernon's annual curb-side leaf pick up program running April 15 to 19

Photo: File photo

The annual spring leaf pick-up program will take place April 15 to 19 in Vernon.

During that time, Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves in clear plastic bags on your regular garbage collection day.

Vernon customers who receive curbside waste collection services may put out an unlimited number of transparent bags by 7 a.m. at the same location as garbage pick-up.

If residents choose to participate in the program, remember:

All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.

Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

Missed bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual container quota.

People are reminded not to rake leaves onto the street as they block storm drains and jam street sweepers.

The spring leaf pick-up program is separate from the residential curbside organics collection program.