Okanagan filmmaker produces documentary on Falkland

An Okanagan filmmaker is shining a spotlight on Falkland.

Kelowna-based producer Alex Pavlovic has made a 30-minute video on the North Okanagan community that is now available to watch on Youtube.

“It's an interesting community,” Pavlovic said.

Pavlovic delves into the Falkland Stampede – which is one of the oldest in Canada – as well as ice fishing on Pillar Lake and other activities at the community 25 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97.

Pavlovic has driven through Falkland many times and has always wondered about the history of the town of just under 1,000 people.

“The documentary goes into the history of the place, how it became what it is today, and where it is going in the future,” he said.

Part of what made Falkland what it is was gypsum mining, something that is still going on along the northeast side of the Bolean Creek Valley, north of Falkland.

Pavlovic also paid a visit to Pillar Lake Resort where he learned the history of the lake.

The documentary has been viewed more than 2,000 in the first two days it was released.

“It's getting a lot of positive feedback on Facebook and social media from people, they are liking it so I am really excited for the next film in the series,” Pavlovic said.

Pavlovic said the idea is do to films on other small Okanagan communities with other possible future features on places like Osoyoos, Lumby and Grand Forks.