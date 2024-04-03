More time to drop off yard and garden waste to Vernon dump

Photo: Pixabay

Starting Thursday, North Okanagan residents will have longer to drop off their yard and garden waste at the Vernon dump.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says it’s extending drop off hours for yard and garden waste on a trial basis at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility.

The dump will be staying open until 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from April 4 to 27.

RDNO says bulk loads of yard and garden waste hauled in tandem axle vehicles will not be accepted after regular closing time – 4:30 p.m.on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends. The rest of the dump will also be closed during the extended hours.

Manager of environmental services, Dale Danallanko, says the district will look at how popular the extended hours are during this trial period.

“We may consider doing it annually in the spring,” said Danallanko. “What we want to capture is our peak yard waste generating season which is the spring and provide some additional hours of access for people during the spring clean up period.”

Keeping yard and garden waste out of the landfill helps conserve landfill space, and reduce methane emissions created when yard waste is put in the landfill.

Yard and garden waste at the diversion and disposal facility is used to produce RDNO-Gro compost.

Yard-waste customers are reminded that materials must be debagged and only Kraft paper bags can be left in the pile, but must be emptied first. Only leaves, grass, mulch, trimmings, prunnings and other plant material less than 20 cm in diameter are accepted.

Additionally, yard and garden waste does not include animal feces, cardboard, logs or stumps over 20 cm in diameter, plastic, soil, rocks, noxious weeds, fencing, fabric, netting and other non-vegetative landscaping and gardening waste.

For more information on free yard and garden waste drop-off and sustainable yard care tips go to: www.rdno.ca/compost.