Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre and Vernon Telescope Nature and Science hosting event for partial solar eclipse

An out-of-this-world event is taking place Monday when the sun is blocked by the moon.

And it can be experienced right here in Vernon.

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada. The first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, said a post on the NASA website.

While the total eclipse can only be experienced in Eastern Canada, the partial eclipse can be witnessed from Vernon and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hosting a viewing event along with Vernon Telescope Nature and Science.

Gates at the ABNC will open at 9 a.m., with the partial eclipse starting at 10:45 a.m.

Cheryl Hood, ABNC manager, said people can arrive early to set up whatever equipment they may have.

“There are some pretty amazing photographers out there who do pictures like this [of the eclipse],” Hood said, adding there will also be knowledgable people on hand to answer any questions people may have about the eclipse.

While the partial eclipse will be fascinating, it is not to be viewed with the naked eye as it could result in severe damage to the eye

So, special eclipse glasses will be on sale for $4 a pair.

Hood said it is a cash-only event.

If there are clouds blocking out the eclipse, Hood said the NASA live stream will be shown on a large-screen TV.