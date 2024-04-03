Armstrong holds open house on Draft Official Community Plan

Photo: Castanet file photo Armstrong City Hall where open houses will be held April 9 and 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The City of Armstrong is updating its Official Community Plan and a draft of the plan is ready for residents to provide their input.

Open houses will be held April 9 and 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at city hall, 3535 Bridge St. Residents can drop in at any time during the open house to review and comment on the Official Community Plan Draft.

“Initial engagement with the community in the fall had over 640 locals, including youth from every school in Armstrong, weigh in at our OCP in a Week events,” said Laurie Cordell, manager of planning services.

“Feedback provided from the community has helped shape the draft OCP and we are looking forward to bringing the draft plan back to residents for review and feedback." said Cordell.

A series of pop-up events are also planned to give residents a chance to chat with the OCP project team.

On April 9, the team will be at Askews Foods, 3305 Smith Dr. at 11:30 a.m., Okanagan Street and Pleasant Valley Road at 1:30 p.m. and 2410 Pleasant Valley Blvd. at 3:30 p.m.

On April 10 the team will be at Okanagan Street and Pleasant Valley Road at 8:30 a.m., 2410 Pleasant Valley Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. and Askews at noon.

Nicknamed, “PLANarmSTRONG’, the city’s OCP was last updated in 2014. An OCP guides the growth and development of a community over what is typically a 20-year timeframe.