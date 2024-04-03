Vernon's Sonja Gaudet to be inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame

Photo: International Paralympic Committee

Sonja Gaudet is being inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame.

The Vernon resident will be inducted in the 'Athlete' category along with fellow Canadian Les Harrison.

Gaudet is one of the most decorated wheelchair curlers in Canada, winning three Paralympic Winter Games and three gold medals from world championships.

Her Paralympic medal record is perfect, winning gold at all three Paralympics she participated in: 2006 in Torino, Italy, 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Gaudet represented Canada at eight world wheelchair championships and was crowned world champion in 2009 in Vancouver, in 2011 in Prague, Czechia and in 2013 in Sochi, Russia.

Gaudet was awarded the Order of Sport in 2020, marking her induction into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. She was the first wheelchair curler inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.