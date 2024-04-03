Westside Road reopen with power restored after all day closure and power loss

Photo: Ross Kotscherofski Westside Road Wednesday morning, April 3, 2024.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.

Westside Road has reopened after being closed for most of the day in the Killiney Beach area.

North Westside Fire Rescue chief Ross Kotscherofski confirmed both lanes of traffic have reopened and the power is restored.

DriveBC has removed the event from its map and BC Hydro lists the power as restored after customers were without power since early morning.

Kotscherofski previously told Castanet the road would remain closed until power was restored.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Westside Road remains closed Wednesday afternoon, according to Drive BC.

Fire Chief for North Westside Fire Rescue, Ross Kotscherofski, confirmed to Castanet the road could be closed for the next three hours.

"I spoke to BC Hydro at 11:28 a.m. and they said it could be up to five hours before power is restored and lanes reopen," said Kotscherofski.

Many residents in the Killiney Beach area remain without power as of 1:30 p.m., Wednesday. BC Hydro is reporting 471 customers affected, and another 130 affected further north on Westside Road.

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.

Residents living in the Killiney Beach area along Westside Road are still cut off from travelling to Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Ross Kotscherofski, Fire Chief, North Westside Fire Rescue tells Castanet, " Westside Road is still closed as of 8:46 a.m. in both directions. At approximately 2:23 last night due to high winds, power lines are down at 9123 Westside Road."

Kotscherofski says he is being told it could be two or three more hours before the lines are cleared from the road and traffic is still blocked in both directions.

"North Westside Fire Rescue will remain on scene until the power lines are clear and the road is able to open," Kotscherofski says

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Westside Road has reopened.

DriveBC reports an earlier closure due to downed power lines has been cleared.

However, there are still several areas along Westside Road that have no electricity after trees fell across wires during windy conditions early Wednesday morning.

Smaller outages are also reported in West Kelowna and Peachland due to trees down across BC Hydro lines.

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.

BC Hydro in reporting even more widespread power outages along Westside Road.

The affected communities now include Westshore Estates and areas west of Tronson Road and stretching along Six Mile Creek Road for several kilometres. More than 1700 customers are affected.

There is also a smaller pocket without electricity in the Fintry area.

BC Hydro is reporting wires down in a number of areas.

ORIGINAL 6:25 a.m.

Strong winds overnight have knocked down trees and knocked out power along Westside Road.

DriveBC says Westside Road is closed at Six Mile Creek Road due to downed hydro lines.

BC Hydro reports 471 customers are without electricity in the Killiney Beach area after a wire came down at 12:48 a.m. A crew has been assigned to repair the damage.

There is also a power outage on the south end of Westside Road. It affects 154 customers in along parts of Bear Creek Road and Parkinson Road.

BC Hydro says trees came down across its wires in that area around 12:15 a.m. A crews has been dispatched and was expected to arrive around 7 a.m.