Westside Road closed after downed trees knock out power

Photo: BC Hydro Downed lines knocked out power to about 470 BC Hydro customers in Killiney Beach.

Strong winds overnight have knocked down trees and knocked out power along Westside Road.

DriveBC says Westside Road is closed at Six Mile Creek Road due to downed hydro lines.

BC Hydro reports 471 customers are without electricity in the Killiney Beach area after a wire came down at 12:48 a.m. A crew has been assigned to repair the damage.

There is also a power outage on the south end of Westside Road. It affects 154 customers in along parts of Bear Creek Road and Parkinson Road.

BC Hydro says trees came down across its wires in that area around 12:15 a.m. A crews has been dispatched and was expected to arrive around 7 a.m.