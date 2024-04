Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking public help locating a missing woman.

Amanda Wanamaker, 41, was last seen in Vernon on March 22. She’s described as 5 ft. 5 in. tall, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say anyone with information about Wanamakers whereabouts can contact local police or crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.