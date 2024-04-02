Smoke above Ellison Provincial Park near Vernon from a controlled burn

Photo: Castanet File photo

The City of Vernon says smoke visible above Ellison Provincial Park is due to controlled burns.

The city says residents have called in the smoke, which is from a property owner currently conducting controlled burns under an approved permit.

Burning is only taking place when the venting index is above 55 or good, meaning smoke might be visible on those days.

"The city would like to thank residents for their vigilance in reporting the smoke," said spokesperson Josh Winquist in an email.

According to the city, reports of smoke in the area began coming in Monday but Vernon Fire Rescue was unable to locate any source of fire.

Wildfires spotted outside city limits should be reported to BC Wildfire Service by calling 1-800-662-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone. Wildfires within city limits should be reported to 911.