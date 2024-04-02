Lose your auger? Vernon RCMP search for rightful owner of ditched drill

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP Police post found auger in attempt to locate owner

If you are missing a large spiral shaped drill mounties want to hear from you.

In an unusual post to their Facebook page, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have a gas powered auger listed as “found.”

Media spokesperson, Const. Chris Terleski says a driver spotted the item on the side of Kalamalka Road and promptly turned it over to the Vernon detachment to help find the rightful owner.

Anyone wishing to claim the device which is used to dig holes and can be used in ice fishing, is being asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote file: 2024-4061.