Vernon Legion Branch 25 still operating despite struggle of being 'homeless'

Legion continues operating despite not having office space

Despite not having a place to call their own, the Vernon Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is continuing to operate.

The local legion became homeless last year when the owners of the Eagles Hall decided to put a for sale sign on the building where the legion leased their office space.

Treasurer Sandra Patterson says even without office space the executive is continuing to function with monthly meetings run out of the Trinity United Church hall.

“We still meet at the church on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. if anyone is interested,” she said.

Patterson explains in the months since the legion closed its doors, executives have explored rental options which range from $1,000 to $2,000 a month, not including utilities or internet. They have received offers of space from the community but Patterson says they would not be able to access their files on weeknights and weekends.

“We don’t need a phone or internet connection, but we do need to have a key to get in when our volunteers need to get to the files,” Patterson said.

The lease at Eagle’s Hall was only $350 a month and Patterson explains gaming money and poppy funds are restricted from being spent on rent.

The local legion’s only source of revenue with no strings attached is renting out its Gardom Lake cabin which is not winterized and can only be rented by legion members. Total income from the cabin rental is $8,500 a year, leaving Branch 25 with little operating money and even fewer renting options.

Patterson has seen legions in other locations close because of declining memberships and a lack of volunteers, and does not want to see that happen in Vernon.

Along with meeting the last Tuesday of the month at Trinity United Church Hall, the legion will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner at the hall Saturday night.

Tickets can be purchased from Patterson in advance at Kirby’s Kiosk in Polson Place Mall. The all ages event will also have a silent auction with all proceeds going toward the legion’s general revenue. Dinner tickets are $15 and $5 for children under five.