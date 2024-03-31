Enderby lost the Hockeyville bid to Elliot Lake, Ont. Saturday

Photo: Facebook

Enderby lost the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest to Elliot Lake, Ontario Saturday evening.

The North Okanagan city was one of four communities in the running for the annual national contest. Voting began Friday morning and carried through to Saturday afternoon.

The community gathered at the Enderby arena Saturday afternoon to see the results.

During the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast Saturday night, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Elliot Lake, Ontario had received the most votes.

As a result, the small Ontario city, located about 125 km west of Sudbury, will take home up to $250,000 for upgrades to their local arena, $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment and they'll have the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game.

Enderby and the other runner-up cities, Wolseley, Sask. and Cochrane, Alta., will take home $25,000 each for arena upgrades along with $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment.

Lumby won the contest back in 2016. After 18 years, this was the final year the Hockeyville contest will be held.