Local Losers Underground bringing Slope Side Live to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain

Local Losers are heading for Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Local Losers Underground will be hosting Slope Side Live at the North Okanagan resort, on April 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

“Slopeside Live at Silver Star Mountain isn't just a concert but a cultural experience of musical magic,” read a press release from the group.

“We're throwing a festival that's accessible to all and bringing together a melting pot of musical genres to provide an exceptional day of tunes. So, mark your calendars and pack your snowsuits because this is an event you don't want to miss.”

The free event features the alternative beats of BC's Daysormay to the indie sounds of Post Modern Connection.

“We've summoned the swing sensation Petunia and the Vipers to serenade us through the afternoon. We are also kicking off the festivities with the brass-infused bang of The Jazz Implication.”

Slope Side is part of Silver Star’s Seismic Festival, a celebration of mountain culture, with 10 days of sports, music, art, craft, and culinary activities.

“Working with Destination Silver Star is always an amazing experience, and we are excited to partner with them once again to put on our biggest mountain event yet. We've got five hours of tunes, with some incredible B.C.-based musicians coming through town,” said Noah MacLeod of Local Losers Underground.