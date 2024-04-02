Vernon's Gallery Vertigo opens in their new downtown location today

It has been a staple in the North Okanagan art community for more than two decades, and after a brief closure, Gallery Vertigo is re-opening in a new location.

The Vernon gallery will have a soft opening today a their new home, 2901 30th Ave., the former Expressions in Time location, in the city centre.

“All of our members are very excited,” said Elyse Curial, North Okanagan Artists Alternative (NOAA) president. “We have been renovating here for the past five of six weeks and today is our soft opening. It is an excellent location, we feel it is right in the cultural hub of Vernon.”

Gallery Vertigo is comprised of some 90 members who work in a wide range of mediums.

“We anticipate that is going to grow substantially because of our new location,” she said.

A grand opening event is planned for April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Curial said the public is invited to come down and check out the new location.

“We have a member's show in the main gallery called New Beginnings and the members who have chosen to do so are exhibiting paintings,” Curial said.

Linda Nielsen is the featured artists and a section of the gallery is dedicated to her wood sculptures.

“I understand some of the wood is from the fires on the Westside from a couple of summers ago,” Curial said. “It's a very interesting exhibit and we are very excited to these sculptural pieces for our opening month.”

In early 1999, a small group of local artists recognized the need for an alternative to the existing established art venues in the Vernon area.

The group began to meet regularly to discuss art-related issues, identify the needs of artists and arts audiences in the region, and to lay the foundation for the formation of an artist association.

In the spring of 2002, the NOAA Society organized a members’ exhibition in the Winnipeg Union Bank Building, a heritage building in Vernon’s downtown core. A core group of NOAA member artists rented the space and soon after, renovated it at their own expense and launched Gallery Vertigo, Vernon’s first alternative gallery.