The biggest Vernon Comic Con ever is taking place May 4

Photo: File photo

Attention all nerds: your time to shine is drawing near.

Vernon Comic Con is taking place May 4 and it will be bigger than ever.

The annual event, organized by self-proclaimed geek Peter Kaz, started in a small venue at a local hotel in 2018.

It became an instant success with people lining up to enter the venue for the inaugural event.

Comic Con then moved to the Vernon Lodge where it took up the entire ballroom.

Once again, people were lining up to get in, so this year it has been moved to an even bigger venue and will be held a the Vernon rec centre.

Comic Con is always held the first Saturday of May, which this year happens to be Star Wars Day, May the Fourth.

The first Saturday in May also celebrates Free Comic Day, and Ebenezer's will be providing free comics while supplies last.

And of course, Cosplay is encouraged

“We would love to showcase you and find out about your costume and experiences and how you put it all together,” said Kaz on the VCC Facebook page. Register by emailing [email protected].

The 501st Legion will be in attendance again this year for photos by donation with proceeds going to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

“The VCC is much, much more than comics. Come join the fun, meet some wonderful collectors, artists, play games, search through a plethora of long boxes for that special comic, find unique collectables, buy/sell/trade cards, view stunning props, costumes, cards, video and board games, take in photo ops, find vintage items and much more,” Kaz wrote, adding the event has everything from “private collectors and artists, to retail outlets bringing out their special items that are hardly seen with many deals. For those that have never been to a collectable show or con, this event has something for everyone and it’s much more than you think. This convention was created for the entire family.”

Entry to VCC is $5.