Voting for Enderby in the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest wraps up at 2 p.m. today

Photo: Facebook

There is still time to help Enderby win Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

The North Okanagan community is up against three others from across Canada in a bid to win the $250,000 top prize.

Voting kicked off Friday at 6 a.m. and closes today at 2 p.m.

The city with the highest number of votes wins the cash and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game as well as thousands of dollars worth of hockey equipment.

The losing communities will each receive $25,000.

Registered voters can cast a ballot as many times as they want.

The winning community will be announced during the first intermission of today's Hockey Night in Canada 4 p.m. game.

Should Enderby win the contest, they will use the money to repair the town's arena which was shut down in January due to mechanical issues.

To register and to vote, click here.