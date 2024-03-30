Voting for Enderby in the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest wrapped up at 2 p.m. today

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE 2:07 p.m.

The voting is over and now the waiting begins.

Voting in the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest closed at 2 p.m. and Enderby will find out later this afternoon if they won the $250,000 top prize.

Angie Clowry, who was instrumental in Lumby winning Hockeyville in 2016, has also been active in the Enderby bid and said she is amazed at the support the North Okanagan community has received.

The Vancouver Canucks have thrown their weight in the world hockey behind the bid and even played Enderby's promotional video to a packed house at Friday's home game.

Enderby native and Hollywood producer/director Rick Dugdale also posted a personal video to Instagram asking people to support the community.

TV series 'Vikings' and 'Hunger Games' star Alexander Ludwig also made a video urging people to rally around the bid.

Former NHLer and current president of hockey operations and general manager of the Edmonton Oilers Ken Holland, who was born and raised in Vernon, posted his own video.

Enderby is in the running against four other communities from across Canada. The winner will be announced at the first intermission of today's 4 p.m,. Hockey Night in Canada game.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

Enderby's bid to win Kraft Hockeyville 2024 has been given a boost from Tinsel Town.

Former junior hockey player and Enderby hockey school coach turned actor Locklyn Munro gave a shout out on Facebook, asking hockey fans to vote for Enderby to get their rink back up and running.

Munro used to play in the BCHL and says he has found memories of Enderby's ice rink, where he would teach hockey school in the summer months.

Actors Victor Webster and Aleks Paunovic have also shown their support by making an Instagram reel asking people to vote for Enderby.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

There is still time to help Enderby win Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

The North Okanagan community is up against three others from across Canada in a bid to win the $250,000 top prize.

Voting kicked off Friday at 6 a.m. and closes today at 2 p.m.

The city with the highest number of votes wins the cash and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game as well as thousands of dollars worth of hockey equipment.

The losing communities will each receive $25,000.

Registered voters can cast a ballot as many times as they want.

The winning community will be announced during the first intermission of today's Hockey Night in Canada 4 p.m. game.

Should Enderby win the contest, they will use the money to repair the town's arena which was shut down in January due to mechanical issues.

To register and to vote, click here.