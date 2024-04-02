Vernon area tourism groups have teamed up to promote the North Okanagan to the world

Photo: Tourism Vernon

The world is being invited to explore the North Okanagan.

A new regional tourism collective called "Explore North Okanagan" is bringing more awareness to the Greater Vernon area.

Tourism partners Destination Silver Star, Tourism Vernon, the Okanagan Indian Band and SilverStar Mountain Resort launched the co-operative marketing campaign.

The campaign strategy includes a new website, unique branding and a digital marketing campaign inviting guests to explore nature, celebrate every season with unique special events and develop a greater understanding and respect for the cultures and history of the people who have called this place home since time immemorial.

Destination BC funding helped support the initiative through the Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program.

Since 2015, the program has helped partners drive consumer demand and increase tourism revenues in communities throughout the province by investing in seasons and areas where there is a capacity grow tourism.

Destination Silver Star led the application on behalf of the partners in late 2022 with significant funding to launch the collective awarded in the middle of 2023.

“The co-operative funding support has helped us collaborate with neighbouring communities to collectively market this region as a thriving outdoor sports and culture haven with many diverse experiences to discover. Travellers will find scenic beauty, a thriving artisanal scene, outstanding locally owned restaurants and Indigenous culture and heritage," says Cassandra Zerebeski, executive director of Destination Silver Star.

"We are grateful to the support of Destination BC; consortiums like this help us craft stories and drive inspiration for visitors to better understand the character of this region, the unique experiences available here, and the numerous ways to travel and experience the gems of the North Okanagan. We look forward to welcoming more of our neighbouring communities including Lumby and Armstrong into the collective throughout 2024."

The core experiences for North Okanagan are built around adventure, connecting to what's real through Indigenous cultural experiences and immersive nature activities, discovering local events and new experiences off the beaten track in small towns, and relaxing with spa and wellness offerings in some of British Columbia's finest spa resorts including Sparkling Hill Resort.