Vernon SilverStar Mountain Resort plans to open for the summer June 21

Photo: SilverStar

Mountain bikers rejoice, there are new features, woodwork and major trail updates at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The all-seasons North Okanagan resort has a tentative summer opening date of June 21 and the new woodwork and features on popular tech and flow trails will be available to ride at the Bike Park.

There’s also a new accessible hiking loop planned for the top of the Gondola and new progression-based jump lines are near completion that will now have blue and black options in the Vault Progression Zone.

Summer bike passes and ride cards are now on sale for the summer.

“We’re excited to announce you can lock in your summer plans and buy your early bird summer 2024 season pass today,” said Megan Sutherland, SilverStar’s communications and PR specialist. "Following an amazing season last year, we can’t wait to get you back on dirt this summer.”

This year marks 30 years of the popular SilverStar Bike Park.

“Our community of riders has worked extremely hard over the years to build a world class bike park. “With over 120 km of purpose-built DH, XC and enduro trails, SilverStar Bike Park offers hundreds of berms, jumps and features. And, with a focus on progression, there’s something here for all ability and skill level of riders,” Sutherland said.

“It’s an incredible achievement and we’re excited to celebrate 30 years of riding with our community.”

Early bird seasons passes are on sale until June 4. Ride Cards will also currently on sale.

Summer camping and accommodation is now open for online bookings as well.

Full details on early bird seasons passes and Ride Card prices can be found on SilverStar’s website.