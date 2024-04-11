Okanagan-based Intimate Wellbeing is hosting Vine + Vibes, April 11

A night of empowerment and education for women is coming to Vernon.

Intimate Wellbeing, the online sexual wellness boutique and community dedicated to midlife women, will be hosting Vine + Vibes, today.

Intimate Wellbeing has been at the forefront of empowering women through access to premium products and free educational seminars focusing on various midlife topics.

Founded by Okanagan residents Cassandra Redding and Leah Fischer, Intimate Wellbeing has a diverse community comprising globally recognized doctors and intimacy, pelvic floor and sex therapists.

Through their commitment to bridging medical expertise with evidence-based research, Redding and Fischer have been breaking down long-standing stigmas surrounding sexual health.

Having spent the past year touring various wellness, women, wedding and adult-only trade shows, as well as research networking events, Redding and Fischer have garnered a following while promoting their signature product, Okanagan Joy.

Following the success of the sold-out November event featuring Dr. Carolin Klein of West Coast Centre For Sex Therapy in Vancouver, Vine + Vibes returns to Vernon featuring Dr. Lori Brotto.

According to a press release from Intimate Wellbeing, Brotto is a leading authority in the field of sexual health, known for her ground-breaking work and contributions to the medical community.

As a professor in the UBC Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and a registered psychologist in Vancouver, Brotto's expertise has been showcased on the Netflix series The Principles of Pleasure, and in her books Better Sex Through Mindfulness: How Women Can Cultivate Desire and the Better Sex Through Mindfulness Handbook.

Brotto also serves as the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute of BC at the BC Women’s Hospital and holds a Canada Research Chair in Women’s Sexual Health.

“Vine + Vibes promises to be an enlightening and empowering evening, combining expert insights into women's health with a delightful wine education experience,” Intimate Wellbeing said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Dr. Brotto, gain valuable knowledge, and connect with like-minded individuals in a supportive environment.”

For more information about Vine + Vibes and to purchase tickets, click here.