Photo: Okanagan Spirits

BC's original craft distillery turns 20 this year.

Vernon's Okanagan Spirits has been producing internationally awarded spirits since 2004 and has been named Distillery of the Year three times by the World Spirits Awards in Europe.

The Vernon-based distillery, that also has an outlet in Kelowna, has won numerous other awards as well.

Over the past two decades, the popular distillery has produced award-winning whiskies, vodkas, gins, brandies, natural fruit liqueurs, aquavit and Canada’s first genuine Absinthe.

“We've come a long way since our first wood-fired still,” says a post on their website. “Our 2024 production targets will speak for 250 acres of local grain fields, 76 acres of local orchards and 27 acres of local berry farms.”

Okanagan Spirits has been active in the community on a variety of fronts.

During the COVID event of 2020, Okanagan Spirits put alcohol production on hold to produce hand sanitizer, giving away more than 20,000 bottles – at their own expense - to local healthcare staff, firefighters, paramedics, police, care homes, homeless shelters, women’s shelters and more.

The family run company also hosts the annual Holiday Hot Meals at Christmastime.

The distillery started the charitable initiative in 2019 in an effort to give back to those could use a lift during the holiday season.

For every spirit advent calendar or full-size bottle sold, the distillery donated three hot meals to the less fortunate.

Over the last few years, the distillery was able to fund thousands of hot meals for the Vernon's Upper Room Mission and the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

In 2022, Okanagan Spirits donated proceeds from the sale of every bottle of vodka throughout March to the Ukraine Emergency fund through Canada's branch of the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.