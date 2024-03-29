Premier, Vernon-area MLAs to hold telephone town hall April 9

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby

The premier of B.C. wants to hear from you.

Premier David Eby and NDP MLAs Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee, and Roly Russell, Boundary-Similkameen, will be part of a telephone town hall April 9.

The town hall will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and people from Vernon-Monashee and Boundary-Similkameen who have pre-registered will have an opportunity to ask questions which will be addressed by the premier or their local MLAs.

Once registered, participants will receive a call to the registered phone number shortly before the town hall begins. They will be prompted to join and ask a question, if they would like.

To register, click here.