Okanagan Science Centre celebrating Easter with experiments in Vernon

Photo: Facebook/Okanagan Science Centre

Easter could be the perfect time for 'egg-speriments' with the Okanagan Science Centre.

“Take part in our thrilling egg drop science experiment, where you can design and test your own egg protection contraption,” says the science centre.

"Explore the centre during their centre-wide egg hunt with hidden eggs waiting to be found. Unscramble clues scattered throughout the centre for a chance to enter a draw and win a special prize.”

The science centre will also be holding planetarium shows and gyro chair rides.

For the Easter weekend, the centre will be open March 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to visit the centre at any time during its open hours for the Easter Egg Hunt.

The Egg Drop Experiment is recommended for ages seven and above, while the egg hunt is for all ages.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be done by clicking here. Experiments are taking place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.

Regular admission rates apply to Easter programs, and parents/caregivers must remain with children at all times in the centre.