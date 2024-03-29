Free fishing for kids at Vernon's Polson Park Pond

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Young Vernonite holds up her fish at the 2023 kids free fishing event.

Polson Park Pond is not normally home to fish, but for one weekend in May, 1,000 rainbow trout will inhabit the pond for a short stint.

The fish will be brought into the pond for the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Society’s annual kids free fishing event.

Taking place at Polson Park Pond, children aged four to 14 years old are invited to catch a fish for free.

This year's event is May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can bring their own fishing rod or use one of the society's. The group will supply the bait and clean the fish, and there’s a limit of two fish per child.

The rainbow trout are provided by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.