Vernon Friends of the Library to host its biggest book sale of the year

Photo: Vernon Friends of the Library

Time for book enthusiasts to get excited as an annual mega book sale returns to Vernon.

The Friends of the Library is once again hosting its biggest used book sale of the year in May.

“Spring is on its way and you all know that means that the first weekend in May will be the annual Vernon Friends of the Library Book Sale,” reads a Facebook post to the Friends of the Library page.

The sale will take place at the Vernon Curling Rink, 3400 39 Ave. The sale will kick off May 3 at 8 a.m. for all the early birds, but the regular sale will be from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. The sale continues on May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds of the sale will go to the Okanagan Regional Library with a portion going directly to the Vernon branch.

The money is used for non-budget items like specialized furniture, decorations for the kids department, plants and adult programming.