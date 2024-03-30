Enderby hosts public Easter celebration this weekend

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Enderby's 2023 Easter celebration

Time to get 'egg-cited' because Enderby’s public Easter celebration is back this weekend.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Barnes Park on Sunday. The horn blows at noon, and kids will rush to find Easter treasures. There will be two courses, each with a golden egg that wins the finder a special prize.

There will be numerous activities for young and old, with 200 free flowers and 200 Easter cards available.

Easter Egg decorating, racing, face painting, basket making, and juggling will keep the kids busy.

Pizza, cake, hot cross buns and other easter treats will be available.

Tour a fire truck or check out an RCMP cruiser.

The fun gets hopping at Barnes Park, 606 King Ave in Enderby.