Predator Ridge exempt from short-term rental rules after ‘months and months of advocacy’

Photo: Predator Ridge

Predator Ridge is now exempt from the short-term rental regulations, the resort confirmed Thursday.

The news comes as the provincial NDP announced clarity on exemptions. Michelle Beaudry with Predator Ridge said the resort was shocked when the initial announcement on short-term rental legislation came out, but it’s been working with the government to get it sorted.

“It was months and months of advocacy,” said Beaudry. “We’ve, pretty much right from the get go, been working with the Ministry of Housing. We've got the amendments, it’s basically that they've changed the wording.”

Beaudry explained the wording shifted so stratas that operate like a hotel — with services like a front desk, housekeeping and reservation system — will be exempt. She says Predator Ridge has operated in that way since it opened its accommodation program in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Predator worked closely with Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and her team to get the exemption through.

Beaudry said the ministry was providing assurances throughout the process that everything would be fine, but she says it was still stressful leading into the resort hiring blitz.

“In February, and leading up to that, we were really stressed. We hire almost 300 people. …They’re seasonal workers here,” said Beaudry. “But they kept assuring us along the way that they just needed to make the amendments, it was just working with them to find the right language.

“I think we're all feeling quite proud to have been able to have, maybe not a direct impact, but we were definitely helping them shape what the changes to the legislation would would mean and the verbiage around it.”

She also thanked the City of Vernon, mayor and council for its advocacy and support.

Beaudry said the resort is feeling very happy and grateful to be exempt from the regulations.

“Basically from the get go, [the government] did admit that we were an unintended target, so they were really cooperative,” said Beaudry, adding that it just took time to get the legislation done.