Vernon home to the tiniest Taco Time in North America

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon has many claims to fame: Trail Capital of B.C., three lakes bordering the town and home base to large companies like Tolko and Kal Tire.

Perhaps the city’s most exciting title of all — at least to fans of Mexican food — is Vernon being home to the smallest Taco Time in North America.

“It’s no bigger than a food truck, it's only 300-and-some square feet,” said Wendy Derzai Minnett, vice president of Taco Time Canada.

Derzai Minnett says the tiny shop is the first time the franchise has attempted anything like this.

She says the franchisee called her post-pandemic and asked if they would be able to franchise a site with no dining room. The tiny Taco Time at 2800 27th St. is a drive-thru only.

“It used to be an old just drive-thru coffee shop, because in Vernon, drive-thrus are very difficult unless they're grandfathered. So that one was grandfathered,” said Derzai Minnett.

She says the tiny shop is “killing it. If I could have 100 more, I would.”

The size of the store means operating costs are much lower than a traditional Taco Time.

“This franchisee, he was really smart, he got a refrigerated reefer truck and he cut it in half and then put the reefer truck in the back,” said Derzai Minnett. “He turned his half a reefer truck into storage: a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer.”

While the public might not be able to go inside the Taco Time, a quick drive through will confirm the tiny status of the fast food shop.