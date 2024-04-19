The bugs are back in the Okanagan and so too is Bug of the Week

Photo: Jacquie McDonald Bug of the week seen in August 2023

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan and that means the creepies are crawling.

Yes, the bugs are back.

Spring brings with it a myriad or festive flowers, joyous sprouts of green and the unleashing of critters from the insect realm.

They start small at this time of year, but we all know they will get bigger and more abundant. The Okanagan is home to everything from harmless little lady bugs to large, scary spiders.

The Valley is also home to venomous critters like the black widow and the downright nasty bot fly.

It also means it is time for the Castanet Bug of the Week.

Every week, Castanet will feature a member of the insect world from a harmless lady bug the terrors of the spider world.

If you have had a close encounter of the insect kind, email us a picture and few details on where you saw the critter and it may be featured as our Bug of the Week.