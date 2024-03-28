Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort hosting 10-day Seismic Festival starting Friday

Photo: SilverStar

An event of seismic proportions is taking place at The Star this long weekend.

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is hosting the Seismic Festival from March 29 to April 7.

The event is hailed “a celebration of mountain culture, with 10 days of sport, music, art, craft and culinary. It’s a week of good vibes, amazing spring skiing and fun times for the entire family.”

There will be live music on the new Nokian Tyres Community Stage, barbecues and beer gardens, and the SkiiTour on March 30.

Seismic kicks off with the Timber Tour BC Championships at Main Terrain Park and Attridge Mogul Course on Friday.

Family scavenger hunts, art workshops, paint and sip nights as well as comedy and film nights will add to the fun.

There will also be giveaways, themed ski days, trivia, karaoke and more.

Train Wreck Comedy will be bringing the laughs to the popular event when stand up comic John Beuhler takes centre stage to headline the April 4 comedy show.

For a full list of times and events, click here.

https://www.skisilverstar.com/things-to-do/seismic