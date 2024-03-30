City of Vernon advising 32nd Avenue and 38th Street will be closed in April for construction

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is advising that starting next week, temporary detours will be required for portions of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street, while crews begin setting up for work on a major reconstruction project.

The project will include the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utility lines as well as road and sidewalk pavement.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. April 8, 32nd Avenue, between 37th Street and 30th Avenue, will be closed to through traffic. A portion of 38th Street, between 32nd and 30th avenues, will be closed to through traffic.

Detour routes are available along 37th Street and 30th Avenue.

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area, however, there will be times when on-street parking is not available.

The 32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction Project is part of city council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure.

Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on this, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, visit the city’s website.