Side-scan sonar being used in Kalamalka Lake in search for missing Coldstream senior

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A pair of specialists have returned to the Okanagan to help search for a missing senior.

Search crews are on Kalamalka Lake today, looking for Robert Baines, 83, who who has been missing since January.

Gene and Sandy Ralston are helping with the search and were instrumental in recovering the bodies of a kayaker and shrimp boat captain last year on Okanagan Lake.

The Ralstons have experience finding drowning victims and have helped more than 60 families find closure by recovering their loved ones.

They use a side-scan sonar, a device where one part of the sonar drags a few feet above the lake bottom while projecting an aerial view on a computer in real-time.

The pair worked as environmental consultants and spent their careers on the water, using specialized equipment. They started sharing their equipment and expertise with Idaho Mountain Search as volunteers. Now, the duo has their own search and recovery team.

Baines, who has dementia, was last seen Jan. 2, at a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

Despite an extensive ground search by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue, Baines was not located.

Vernon RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said with the warmer weather and boating season soon approaching, the search has resumed on the water.

“It is requested that boaters stay a few hundred meters away from the search area,” said Finn. “The wake from passing boats causes disturbances with the readings of the sonar which will extend the search efforts.”

The water search started this morning and will focus on the area around Kalamalka Park from Rattlesnake point to deeper waters. The vessel is equipped with flashing lights and is easily spotted by other boaters.