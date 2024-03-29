Hockeyville contest voting started this morning and people are being reminded to vote for Enderby

Photo: Facebook

It's now in the hands of voters to make Enderby the Hockeyville victor.

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest opened at 6 a.m. this morning and will close at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Once registered, people can vote as many times as they want during that time period.

To vote for Enderby, click here.

There will be a variety of events at the Enderby Arena starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Sportsnet will be onsite filming starting at 2 p.m.

The arena concession opens at 3:30 p.m. and the curling club lounge and bar will be open.

The winning community will be announced Saturday during Hockey Night in Canada.

The winner will receive $250,000 towards arena upgrades, a pre-season NHL Game and $10,000 worth of hockey equipment for deserving youth from NHLPA's Goals and Dreams fund. If Enderby wins Kraft Hockeyville, the prize money will be invested in repairing the facility which had to close for the season in January because of mechanical issues.

The closure devastated the local community and impacted recreational ice facilities throughout the region.