Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA says short-term rental concerns are being heard

Photo: CTV/File photo

The provincial NDP is aware of concerns expressed about short-term rental regulations according to MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“I have heard from a lot of short-term rental operators in Vernon-Monashee. I have spoken with the City of Vernon - local government, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and many stakeholders like Predator Ridge Resort. We held meetings with the Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon and Premier David Eby and had the concerns from our riding heard,” the first-term Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA said in a Facebook post.

“Now, the province has taken extra steps to ensure certain existing strata hotels and motels can continue providing accommodation to our community's visitors.”

When the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act was introduced in fall 2023, the province exempted strata hotels and motels. Details are now being provided in a government statement about the exemption to give greater certainty ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

“The new regulations, which are anticipated in April 2024 (subject to government approvals), are expected to include an exemption from the principal-residence requirement for certain strata-titled hotels and motels, so they can continue to operate,” the statement says.

“Strata hotels and motels are facilities made up of individually owned strata lots, where accommodation is provided in a manner similar to a hotel or motel. Units in strata hotels and motels are often managed and rented out by the strata hotel or motel, not the individual.”

It is expected that an existing strata hotel or motel will be exempt from the principal-residence requirement if one of the following two options applies:

One

Before Dec. 8, 2023, accommodation was being provided in a manner similar to a hotel or motel and on Dec. 8, 2023, the strata hotel or motel had and continues to have all of the following, which are provided in a manner similar to a hotel or motel:

a staffed front desk on site;

one or more employees or contractors that provide housekeeping services for overnight accommodations; and

a platform providing platform services available exclusively for the use of owners offering short-term rentals at the property

Two

Before Dec. 8, 2023, accommodation was being provided in a manner similar to a hotel or motel, and more than one strata lot on the property is not able to be used as a principal residence by anyone due to a restriction under:

zoning;

a rental management agreement between the manager and an owner of a strata lot; or

a restrictive covenant or a covenant under section 219 of the Land Title Act.

“The exemption for strata hotels and motels is expected to apply to all units on the property, so there is consistent treatment of all of the units for the entire property. Other properties, such as existing residential buildings that do not meet the requirements, will not meet this exemption from the province’s principal-residence requirement.”

To read the full government statement, click here.