Power restored to over 3,600 BC Hydro customers in Vernon

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 7:34 p.m.

Power has now been restored to the affected customers.

UPDATE 6:56 p.m.

BC Hydro crews are on the scene as a power outage continues to affect over 3,600 customers that Wednesday evening.

According to BC Hydro, the cause of the outage is reportedly due to a bird contacting power lines.

The outage area stretches from Downtown Vernon to Lakeshore Road.

ORIGINAL 5:09 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting 3,629 customers have lost power Wednesday evening.

The affected area stretches from Downtown Vernon to Lakeshore Road.

The cause of the outage is not known and no crews have been assigned to the outage yet. The power has been off since 4:59 p.m.