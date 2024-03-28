Vernon Towne Theatre will close April 2 for six weeks of renovations

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's historic Towne Theatre will be closed for several weeks as it undergoes more renovations.

Originally opened as a dance hall in 1929, the Towne Theatre (then called The Capitol) was converted to a cinema and opened its doors on Nov. 7, 1938 with the film Valley of the Giants.

For nearly a century, the theatre has changed hands several times and it has become a beloved institution.

At risk of closure in 2021, the community rallied to save the venue by raising money for the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to take over its management.

The society invested in renovations shortly after taking over and now, starting in April, more renos are planned.

Scott John, volunteer managing director for the theatre, said when the society took over, the long-term plan was to make the theatre a venue for live events.

A stage was installed and now the society will be renovating the rest of the auditorium.

“We have already renovated the lobby and did a bunch of infrastructure stuff that is invisible to people, technology wise, and now we are adding a bunch of infrastructure to the auditorium,” John said, adding there will also be cosmetic upgrades to the space.

John said in 2016 live acts in the downtown core was “actually identified as a gap in the Greater Vernon Cultural Plan.”

He said acts looking for a medium-sized venue would bypass Vernon in the past. But now the theatre is a viable option – the Towne holds more than 300 people – bringing more people to the downtown core.

The auditorium renovations will include lighting, a speaker system, replacing the acoustic system, the curtains and more.

New technology will be installed to support a wider array of rental possibilities for live events.

The reno budget is around $200,000 and is being funded through the Regional District North Okanagan, a BC Gaming grant, BC Arts and Culture, and the society.

The theatre will close April 2 for the renovations that are expected to be completed by May 13.