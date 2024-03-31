Vernon's Predator Ridge set to open for the season April 10

Photo: Predator Ridge/Shawn Talbot

It will soon be time to tee off at Vernon's Predator Ridge.

The wait will be over April 10 when golfers can take to the links at the popular North Okanagan golf resort.

Golfers can secure their preferred tee times online using Predator's new Tee Time Booking Assistant.

Through the new system, golfers will get a text and email when their desired tee time comes available. Golfers can add desired playing preferences – time, dates, number of players – as far in advance as they would like for all of 2024.

To register and to receive updates, click here.