Former Canucks goalie Kirk McLean and team mascot visit Enderby to support arena's Hockeyville bid

Chelsey Mutter

Enderby hockey fans got a special visit from Canucks alumni Kirk McLean, as voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest inches closer.

McLean visited the Enderby arena alongside the Canucks mascot, Fin, to play with local youth and hand out Canucks toques. The legendary goalie says he’ll be voting for Enderby when the polls open at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

“The community is trying to get Hockeyville, and us as the Vancouver Canucks are very proud to be here to help out and do whatever we can to make that happen,” said McLean.

“Whatever we can do to help out to get Hockeyville here and raise some dough to get this arena up and running again is just the least we can do, it’s fantastic.”

McLean joined young hockey enthusiasts in playing the classic Canadian game in the arena’s parking lot as it’s still shut down due to a refrigeration system failure in early January.

Tracy Berrecloth, vice-president with North Okanagan Minor Hockey association, says the closure forced a number of tournaments slotted to take place in Enderby to find ice elsewhere.

“Our association lost hosting five tournaments at the arena and that’s a big fundraiser for not only our teams but for the association and we are a non-profit association so when you lose those dollars it affects the programs that you can serve,” said Berrcloth.

McLean pointed to the kids playing shinny and said that’s how his hockey career started, in community arenas.

“I remember growing up – back in Toronto – in old arenas like this, and getting up and playing in my youth and what it means for the kids to be able to play the game of hockey,” said McLean.

The entire community is hopeful Enderby will be successful in winning the Hockeyville prize. Enderby is the only rink to be nominated in British Columbia and can now boast NHL Canucks support.

Aaron Leon and Deanna Cook with the Splatsin Tsm7aksaltn DayCare Centre are hosting a voting party at 2730 Canyon Road, Enderby. The centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have 10-14 computers set up so anyone without a computer can still vote.

Kaylee Wells has spearheaded Enderby’s Hockeyville bid and asks for communities across the province to show their support by voting for the arena.

The winning rink will receive $250,000 towards arena upgrades, a pre-season NHL Game and $10,000 worth of hockey equipment for deserving youth from NHLPA's Goals and Dreams fund.



Voting starts Friday at 6 a.m. and ends on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the winning community announced Saturday within Hockey Night in Canada.