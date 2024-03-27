Armstrong Regional Co-op has opened another liquor store in Kelowna

Photo: ARC

Now in their 102nd year of operation, the Armstrong Regional Co-op is continuing to expand.

ARC opened liquor stores in Vernon and Kelowna three years ago, and now they have opened their third ARC Liquor retail location in Kelowna’s Hillside Plaza off Glenmore Road.

“This new location allows us to grow our membership and service offerings into a new area within Kelowna,” said Jason Keis, marketing and community relations manager.

Starting March 27, the new location will operate under the ARC Liquor brand with all of the benefits of Armstrong Regional Co-op membership.

“As we celebrate this addition to the ARC Liquor brand, we want to thank all of our Co-op members for your ongoing support,” said Keis. “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same, namely our values to be locally invested, community minded and offer lifetime membership benefits.”

Armstrong Regional Co-op members can use their Co-op number at the new ARC Liquor Hillside Plaza location.

