BC SPCA is still active in Vernon even though brick and mortar shelter closed last year

They may not have a physical building to operate out of, but the Vernon branch of the BC SPCA is still actively caring for animals in Vernon.

After many decades, the SPCA closed its Vernon shelter in November 2023 because of structural concerns with the building.

Ashley Fontaine-Ost, senior manager, BC SPCA Thompson-Nicola Region, said since the closure, the SPCA has received 82 calls to animal protective services for assistance in the region compared to 85 over the same period last year when the shelter was up and running.

“We've continued to provide important services to Vernon and the surrounding communities,” Fontaine-Ost said. “Animal protection officers were able to respond to those calls. We have one animal protection officer that is dedicated to Vernon and area specifically.”

Fontaine-Ost said the SPCA is still operating its animal food bank and is still taking in surrendered and stray animals which are then sent to nearby SPCA facilities.

“We continue to provide our emergency services for residents and offer humane education programming,” she said.

The BC SPCA has also created a new position, and in February officially hired a Vernon service community co-ordinator.

The co-ordinator will take over the pet food bank and will act as a liaison for stray and animal intake as well as managing volunteer services in the area and conducting community outreach and support programs.

For more information on the Vernon SPCA, visit their updated website.

To contact an animal control officer, call the animal help line at 1-855-622-7722.

Fontaine-Ost said the animal control officer will deal with everything from animal neglect to a surrendered animal to emergency boarding services.