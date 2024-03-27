Downtown Vernon Association hosting Window Easter Egg Hunt

Photo: DVA

The Downtown Vernon Association is getting into the Easter spirit with the Window Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt clue sheet will be posted on the DVA website Thursday.

Participants in the family friendly event have a chance to win Downtown Dollars, which can be used at participating downtown merchants.

The first clue starts at one end of 30th Avenue and the following clues will take hunters for a walk down main street.

“This is a fun and simple clue game for the family,” said a post on the DVA website.

Name the store from the clues, find the plastic egg in their window display and write down the egg number and store name. There are 12 eggs to find.

Deadline to get the clues in is April 1, at 1 p.m.

Email the DVA a photo of the clear answers or send in the answers and egg number in bullet points to [email protected].